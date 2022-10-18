Eula Lee Cochran Reeves was born on August 27, 1922, in El Campo, Texas, the sixth of seven children, to Ralph McCain and Lola Brown Cochran.

She graduated from El Campo High School and attended Wharton County Jr. College. During the war she and her family moved to Houston where she worked for several years at Ellington Field. She met her future husband, Mason William Reeves, during that time and they married in 1947.

They moved to Port Arthur and she worked as a secretary in Human Resources for Gulf Oil for 11 years.

She later worked for Moore, Stansbury and Vaught Architects and retired in 1984.

Eula Lee was an active member of the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant for many years.

She was an ordained Deacon and Elder and enjoyed teaching children in Sunday School. She also had a deep passion and caring for those who were in need of extra care.

In the last several years, she attended The Methodist Temple until her health began to decline.

She was preceded in death by husband, Mason Reeves; three brothers, Howard Cochran, Garrett Cochran and Ralph Cochran, Jr. and three sisters, Lenora C. Alford, Cora Mae C. Clark and Dorothy C. Mackey. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Reeves of Port Neches and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a gathering of family and friends from 10:00 AM until service time. Rev. Phil Chamberlin will be officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Presbyterian Children Homes and Services 7880 San Felipe St. #111, Houston, TX 77063 or The Methodist Temple, 4101 Hwy 73, Port Arthur, TX 77642.