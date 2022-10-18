Dolores Ann Thibodeaux Douglas of Groves, Texas, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Oak Grove Nursing Home.

She was born on November 24, 1931 in Port Arthur, Texas to the late Dalton Paul Thibodeaux and Zula Marie Richard Thibodeaux.

Dolores was a 1949 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and Port Arthur Business College in 1950.

She retired from Gulf States Utilities-Entergy on January 1, 1995 after 28 years of service as senior clerk.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Groves.

Dolores was loved by many and is now playing slots in heaven.

Left to honor her memory is her one son, Karl Patrick Douglas of Groves, Texas; granddaughters, Carmen Renee Douglas of Nederland and Amanda Miller of Houston; great-granddaughters, Cheyenne Renee and MacKenzie Lane Cherry, Cambria and Ryah Parsons.

Preceding Dolores in death are her parents; and son, Keith Paul Douglas.

Cremation has been entrusted to Lumberton Family Funeral Home. The family will have private life honoring services.