Man sentenced Monday following killing of Deshandric Clayton at Avery Trace

A Port Arthur man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty in the 2019 shooting death of Deshandric Clayton at Avery Trace Apartments.

Kylan Bazile, 24, was sentenced in Judge John Stevens’ courtroom in the death of Deshandric Clayton, 23.

Jurors on Monday heard from family members of Bazile, including his twin sister, a brother, his mother, his grandfather and the mother of his children.

Four men were initially accused and indicted in the crime; of those, Bazile is the first to stand trial.

Kameron Fennell, 24, is set for review of status Nov. 8 for the murder charge and motion to revoke probation. He was still in custody Monday afternoon with the murder bond set at $750,000.

Jacorey Reynolds, 23, has a court date of Nov. 28. He was still in custody Monday afternoon on the murder charge and has no bond set.

A third man initially charged in connection with the murder is no longer in jail.

According to police reports, Clayton was found at 3:39 p.m. Oct. 18, 2019, in the breezeway of a building at Avery Trace apartments following a drive-by shooting. The victim had been shot in the chest.

“Witnesses stated that a maroon passenger car in which they stated to have been driven by Kylan Bazile and occupied by two other occupants passed by and shot at Clayton through the passenger’s side window of the maroon 2018 Kia Optima,” a probable cause affidavit states.

A witness also allegedly identified Fennell as the shooter.

The suspected vehicle registered to Bazile was later found at Prince Hall Apartments.

Langston Adams is representing Bazile.