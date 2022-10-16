Young Emerging Leaders leading Cosmic Bowling fun for good cause; Sign up today

Sharita Gardner may not be seeking strikes on the lanes this year, but she will be in costume hyping up the crowds and supporting volunteers at the 11th Annual Cosmic Bowling Tournament this month.

Gardner, chair of Young Emerging Leaders, which is part of the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce, said the event is a bowling tournament where people are encouraged to wear costumes.

“Teams are companies throughout Southeast Texas,” Gardner said. “The hosting group of this is Young Emerging Leaders. This is a fun, entertaining fundraiser the chamber has that’s unlike any other because it’s informal.”

The fun is from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 25 at Max Bowl, 3500 Regional Drive.

During the tournament house lights are dimmed while costumed contestants take to the bowling lanes.

There will be prizes for best individual costume, best team costume and best score.

There is also be a silent auction going on during the event. In addition there will be giveaways throughout the night.

YEL is an organization targeting young professionals ages 21 to 40 to provide professional and personal development opportunities through monthly networking events. For more information on YEL, go to the chamber’s website at portarthurtexas.com .

Pat Avery, president and CEO of the chamber, said this will be a fun event but she won’t be bowling.

“I took bowling in college and I was the only left-handed person in class. They did not teach me anything. They said do what the right-handed people did and switch it,” Avery said with a laugh.

“I got an A in the class though. I never really learned to bowl.”

There were still a few lanes open as of Friday.

Contact the chamber at 409-963-1107 for more information.