ON THE MENU — Go inside Pedro’s Tacos and Tequila Bar for unique experience, fresh food

Pedro’s Tacos and Tequila Bar in Port Arthur is looking to give patrons a unique experience with a variety of drinks and meals.

The eatery has been open for a month, and manager Nelson Sanchez said the restaurant is doing well.

“So far, it has been unbelievable,” he said.

The company has 17 restaurants across Florida, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana, which is where the first location opened.

Sanchez, who runs the Port Arthur location, has been in the business for many years and worked his way from a cook to a manager in Louisiana before coming to Texas.

“My favorite part of the business is interacting with customers and seeing the reaction to the food and drinks,” he said.

One aspect of the restaurant that has received positive reactions is a robot that brings refills of chips and salsa to the tables. The robot charges at a port in the kitchen and has table locations programmed into it’s system.

Sanchez said the robot is more of an attraction than anything else, adding it does not replace any job.

After a fill of chips and fresh, homemade salsa, customers can explore the menu, but the manager said he has a few recommendations.

“We have really good carne asada,” Sanchez said. “It is the best. We marinate the meat 100 percent and we use good quality meat.”

He also recommends the mesquite grill, which is for two people and comes with a combination of meat, vegetables, rice and beans.

“We cook all of the food fresh daily,” Sanchez said. “Even the salsa for the chips, we make in the morning. We roast bell peppers, tomatoes and unions to give it that homemade taste.”

Those looking to quench their thirst can head over to the bar to get an assortment of margaritas. The most popular flavor has been dragon fruit, which Sanchez proposed at a Louisiana location.

The drink ended up being a hit and added to more menus.

The fruit that goes into the drinks are also squeezed each morning. The restaurant uses Salsa Gold tequila for the margaritas.

“We want people to know we don’t use cheap tequila or rum for our drinks,” he said. “It is very important for our customers to know that we are different. We want them to feel different here. We want to offer a unique experience.”

The location hosted live music for the first two weeks of opening but has moved to its traditional schedule of Thursday nights. Pedro’s also has several big screen televisions to watch an assortment of sporting events and plenty of space and seating to bring the family for a night out.

Pedro’s, open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, is located at 8550 Memorial Blvd. in Port Arthur. Call 409-237-5206 for more information.