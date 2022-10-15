RELIGION BRIEFS — Charlotte’s Cupboard to host drive-thru food pantry

Charlotte’s Cupboard will host a drive-thru food pantry from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church 1919 Jefferson Drive in Port Arthur.

The Annual Bazaar hosted by the United Women of Faith will be held at First United Methodist Church, 1826 Nall Street in Port Neches, from 9 to 2 p.m. Saturday. Visitors will find wonderful jams, jellies and baked goods, along with crafts, books, antiques and plants for sale. Proceeds fund programs and activities that inspire, influence and impact local and global communities. For more information call 409-722-8357.

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., will feature Happy Hour Bible Study at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service. The teacher and expositor will be Pamela Joyce Anderson. For more information, call 409-548-1360.

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., will feature their series Prospering God’s Way through a Pandemic Plague at 11 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will the Rev. Richard Keaton Nash. For more information, call 409-548-1360.

“I Will Bless Them That Bless Thee” radio program with the Rev. Richard Keaton Nash, “The Hebrew Warrior,” will on KSAP 96.9 LPFM at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Special guest is Carolina Nunez of Region 5 Education Service Center in Beaumont. To listen online, go to listen.streamon.fm/thebreeze

God 1st Missionary Baptist Church, 201 E. 14th St., will celebrate their church anniversary with the theme “11 Years of God’s Love, Mercy and Faithfulness to us” during the 9 a.m. service Oct. 23. It is taken from Lamentations 3:22-23. The speaker will be the Rev. Gerald Jordan, pastor of Jordan River Church Ministries of Memphis, Tennessee.

The Cathedral of Praise Revival Center, 3131 South Park Drive, will host the 22nd Annual Poetic Recital at 6 p.m. Nov. 5. Poets, psalmists and praise dancers are welcome to participate.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Council No. 12809 will host a barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the parish hall which is located near Memorial High School and 9th Avenue.

The menu includes chicken leg quarter, link, beans, potato salad, bread and drink for $12.

For more information, call Michael Candiloro at 409-433-0083.