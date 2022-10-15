Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 3-9
Published 12:20 am Saturday, October 15, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 3 to Oct.9
- Jacquelyn Melanson, 33, warrant other agency
- Fredrick Wiltz, 46, Nederland warrants
- Shodray Graham, 49, warrant other agency
- Joshua Brummett, 45, warrant other agency
- Marty Crawford, 50, warrant other agency
- Monica Bingham, 28, Nederland warrants
- Eric Simmons, 54, Nederland warrants
- Joe Kirby, 25, Nederland warrants
- Jesus Rodriguez, 23, warrant other agency
- Ashley Issa, 38, possession of a controlled substance
- Eric Segrest, 31, warrant other agency
- Claude Womack, 51, Nederland warrants
- Julio Allende, 27, warrant other agency
- Christopher McGill, 38, evading arrest with a vehicle
- Evarado Arellano-Lomell, 34, driving while intoxicated
- Ashley Green, 27, Nederland warrants
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 3 to Oct.9
Oct. 3
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2000 block of Helena.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- A death was reported in the 900 block of North 22nd Street.
- Offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
- A dog bite was reported in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
Oct. 4
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of South 14th Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1500 block of South U.S. 69.
- A person was found to be in possession of a marijuana in the 1200 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the 1200 block of Boston.
Oct. 5
- Theft of a firearm was reported in Grandview, Missouri.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.
- Terroristic threat was reported in the 800 block of North 12th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 200 block of South 20th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1400 block of Boston.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Bowlin.
- A death was reported in the 3500 block of Avenue E.
Oct. 6
- An information report was completed in the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.
- A dog bite was reported in the 3200 block of Cedar.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3300 block of Avenue H.
- An information report was completed in the 2900 block of Helena.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
Oct. 7
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 8800 block of Memorial.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of South 9th Street.
- Assault against elderly or disabled individual was reported in the 800 block of North 12th Street.
- An information report was completed in the 3700 block of Parkway Village.
- An information report was completed in the 400 block of South 37th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1400 block of Nederland Avenue.
Oct. 8
- A death was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Avenue H.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 800 block of South 13th Street.
Oct. 9
- A person was arrested for evading arrest/detention using a vehicle in the 2100 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2600 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2300 block of North U.S. 69.