Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 3-9

Published 12:20 am Saturday, October 15, 2022

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 3 to Oct.9

  • Jacquelyn Melanson, 33, warrant other agency
  • Fredrick Wiltz, 46, Nederland warrants
  • Shodray Graham, 49, warrant other agency
  • Joshua Brummett, 45, warrant other agency
  • Marty Crawford, 50, warrant other agency
  • Monica Bingham, 28, Nederland warrants
  • Eric Simmons, 54, Nederland warrants
  • Joe Kirby, 25, Nederland warrants
  • Jesus Rodriguez, 23, warrant other agency
  • Ashley Issa, 38, possession of a controlled substance
  • Eric Segrest, 31, warrant other agency
  • Claude Womack, 51, Nederland warrants
  • Julio Allende, 27, warrant other agency
  • Christopher McGill, 38, evading arrest with a vehicle
  • Evarado Arellano-Lomell, 34, driving while intoxicated
  • Ashley Green, 27, Nederland warrants

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 3 to Oct.9

Oct. 3

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2000 block of Helena.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • A death was reported in the 900 block of North 22nd Street.
  • Offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 700 block of South 13th Street.

Oct. 4

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of South 14th Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1500 block of South U.S. 69.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a marijuana in the 1200 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the 1200 block of Boston.

Oct. 5

  • Theft of a firearm was reported in Grandview, Missouri.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.
  • Terroristic threat was reported in the 800 block of North 12th Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 200 block of South 20th Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1400 block of Boston.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Bowlin.
  • A death was reported in the 3500 block of Avenue E.

Oct. 6

  • An information report was completed in the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 3200 block of Cedar.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3300 block of Avenue H.
  • An information report was completed in the 2900 block of Helena.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 7

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 8800 block of Memorial.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of South 9th Street.
  • Assault against elderly or disabled individual was reported in the 800 block of North 12th Street.
  • An information report was completed in the 3700 block of Parkway Village.
  • An information report was completed in the 400 block of South 37th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1400 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 8

  • A death was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Avenue H.
  • Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 800 block of South 13th Street.

Oct. 9

  • A person was arrested for evading arrest/detention using a vehicle in the 2100 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2600 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2300 block of North U.S. 69.

