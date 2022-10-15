Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 3-9

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 3 to Oct.9

Jacquelyn Melanson, 33, warrant other agency

Fredrick Wiltz, 46, Nederland warrants

Shodray Graham, 49, warrant other agency

Joshua Brummett, 45, warrant other agency

Marty Crawford, 50, warrant other agency

Monica Bingham, 28, Nederland warrants

Eric Simmons, 54, Nederland warrants

Joe Kirby, 25, Nederland warrants

Jesus Rodriguez, 23, warrant other agency

Ashley Issa, 38, possession of a controlled substance

Eric Segrest, 31, warrant other agency

Claude Womack, 51, Nederland warrants

Julio Allende, 27, warrant other agency

Christopher McGill, 38, evading arrest with a vehicle

Evarado Arellano-Lomell, 34, driving while intoxicated

Ashley Green, 27, Nederland warrants

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 3 to Oct.9

Oct. 3

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2000 block of Helena.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1500 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. A death was reported in the 900 block of North 22 nd Street.

Street. Offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of North 27 th Street.

Street. A dog bite was reported in the 700 block of South 13th Street.

Oct. 4

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of South 14 th Street.

Street. Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1500 block of South U.S. 69.

A person was found to be in possession of a marijuana in the 1200 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the 1200 block of Boston.

Oct. 5

Theft of a firearm was reported in Grandview, Missouri.

Burglary of a building was reported in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.

Terroristic threat was reported in the 800 block of North 12 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 200 block of South 20 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1400 block of Boston.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2800 block of Nederland Avenue.

Assault-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Bowlin.

A death was reported in the 3500 block of Avenue E.

Oct. 6

An information report was completed in the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.

A dog bite was reported in the 3200 block of Cedar.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North 27 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3300 block of Avenue H.

An information report was completed in the 2900 block of Helena.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 7

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 8800 block of Memorial.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of South 9 th Street.

Street. Assault against elderly or disabled individual was reported in the 800 block of North 12 th Street.

Street. An information report was completed in the 3700 block of Parkway Village.

An information report was completed in the 400 block of South 37 th Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1400 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 8

A death was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Avenue H.

Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 800 block of South 13th Street.

Oct. 9