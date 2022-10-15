Job fair to bring employers, job seekers together

At a Columbus, Ohio conference Port Arthur City Manager Ron Burton saw just how dire the need is for businesses seeking workers in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Burton was one of approximately 5,000 at the International City/County Management Association conference.

“One of the questions they posed was how many of you are still experiencing problems attracting and retaining employees. Almost 100 percent of the hands went up,” Burton said.

Some municipalities lost one-third of their workforce since COVID and have been unable to fill those positions.

The city held a job fair earlier this year that was deemed successful in terms of the number of applicants. He did not immediately have the number of people hired from that event but said the city would take part in another hiring fair in the future.

Alysha Hill, Workforce liaison for Port Arthur, said she too has noticed employers are having difficulties attracting workers post-COVID.

Employers and job seekers will be able to meet up at a Fall Job Fair at the Bob Bowers Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 15. The event is free to the public and employers and is sponsored by Workforce Solutions and Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce.

Hill said the job fair is usually held at the Carl Parker Center but was moved to the civic center so more people and businesses could participate.

“There will be a wide range of employers from industrial to fast food, restaurants to medial and CDL,” Hill said. “We want to encourage the public to attend.”

Several local school districts will be bringing juniors and seniors to the event — Port Arthur, Nederland and Port Neches-Groves, she said.

For job seekers, there is an orientation the morning of the event to instruct on writing a resume and proper behavior during interviews.

Hill said the goal is to have 40 to 50 employers at the job fair.

For more information, call 409-984-2540.