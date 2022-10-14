YouTube threat prompts increased police presence at Nederland High

Published 7:26 am Friday, October 14, 2022

By PA News

NEDERLAND — There is increased police presence Friday at Nederland High School.

Principal Natalie Gomez, in a statement to parents, said during the Thursday night live stream of the Nederland and Fort Bend Marshal football game, “there was a threat made on the YouTube posting site regarding student safety at Nederland High School.”

According to Gomez, the Nederland Police Department investigated this incident and “found no credible threat.”

“As a precautionary measure, there will be increased police presence at Nederland High School today on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022,” she said.

