Drug charges, burglary lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments

Published 12:24 am Friday, October 14, 2022

By PA News

Jefferson County Courthouse
  • Effrin J. Allison, 41, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred June 15.
  • Jereem Ajani Cunningham, 21, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred June 18.
  • Michael Dalco, 67, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Aug. 14.
  • Michael Dalco, 67, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Aug. 18.
  • Christian Andrew Droddy, 28, of Groves was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Aug. 26.
  • Tevin James Edmonson, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 31.
  • Brandon Demon Everett, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, ocycodone, for an incident that occurred April 6.
  • Amanda Kay Guidry, 45, of Silsbee was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, AANP and fentanyl, for an incident that occurred March 31.
  • Amanda Kay Guidry, 45, of Silsbee was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, dihydrocodeinone, for an incident that occurred March 31.
  • Amanda Kay Guidry, 45, of Silsbee was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, hydromorphone, for an incident that occurred March 31.
  • Eric Scott Hall, 52, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Sept. 6.
  • John A. McMillian, 35, transient, was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Sept. 19.
  • Timothy Jay Orr, 46, of Port Neches was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred June 19.
  • Javian Tarver, 22, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred June 10.
  • Javian Tarver, 22, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine,e for an incident that occurred June 10.
  • Isiah Dishawn Hebert Tyson, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for forgery for an incident that occurred Sept. 13.
  • Donnie Ray Williams, 50, transient, was indicted for forgery for an incident that occurred Aug. 16.
  • Justin Devante Williams, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred May 17.
  • Michael David Miller, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for intoxicated manslaughter for an incident that occurred July 9.

