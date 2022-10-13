Port Neches Police seeking next of kin of bicyclist fatally struck by vehicle

Published 10:07 am Thursday, October 13, 2022

By PA News

PORT NECHES — The driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday night did not appear to be impaired or speeding, Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said.

The motorist, a 62-year-old man from Mid County driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, stopped after the collision and was brought to a hospital for a blood draw.

No citations were issued.

Lemoine said at this point in the investigation there does not appear to be any traffic violations.

Police are working to find next of kin of the 53-year-old victim.

The man had a Louisiana driver’s license and has connections to Orange.

Lemoine said police have contacted several agencies in Orange and in Louisiana and have not been successful in finding the man’s next of kin as of Thursday morning.

Police were initially alerted to a bicyclist riding in the middle of the road that was not stopping for traffic at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Spur 136 and FM 366.

Six minutes later at 7:35 p.m. came the call of a bicyclist down after being struck by a vehicle on FM 366 near Hogaboom Road.

