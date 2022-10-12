White Cane Awareness Day honored in Port Arthur

Hattie Harmason received a proclamation Tuesday naming Oct. 15, 2022 as White Cane Awareness Day in the city from Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie with Melissa Jackson and guide dog Liam nearby.

The National Federation of the Blind celebrates White Cane Awareness Day every year on Oct. 15.

Harmason said the white cane is an extension of the blind and a way for those affected to have freedom and liberty.

An event will be held from 12-1 p.m. Friday at Dowlen Road and Folsom Drive in Beaumont.