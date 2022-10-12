Two rescued in Sabine Lake after boat capsizes

Firefighters have to be ready for many different scenarios, and that was proven with a successful water rescue Tuesday night on Pleasure Island.

Three men were in a relatively small boat when it capsized just before 7 p.m., sending them into Sabine Lake near an area known as “the steps” not far from the Pleasure Island Marina area and pier.

“From my understanding, when crews were on scene, one of the individuals had made it to shore while the other two were in the water,” Port Arthur Fire Chief Gregory Benson said, adding the men were approximately 75-plus yards from the bank. “Crews put on life vests and started to go out where the boat capsized to effect a rescue.”

A PAFD boat was being sent to the scene, but crews at the water realized the amount of time it would take to launch the boat, so they entered the water to rescue the two men.

Benson said there was no hesitation to initiate the rescue.

All three boaters were OK after getting back on shore.

“Firefighters are trained and ready to go in a variety situations, not just fires. When you look at the hazards that we have in the city, we need to make sure we have alignment with our hazards and our training. When events like the water event happen, people know what to do and they have the equipment to initiate the responses,” Benson said.

The chief said the firefighters’ immediate response shows character, training and teamwork, as well as courage and dedication.