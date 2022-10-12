Troy Lee Gilliam, 54, of Port Arthur, TX gained his wings on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

A native of Port Arthur, TX and resident of Houston, TX. Troy Lee’s passion was cooking.

He was the proud owner of Klasic Taste Catering.

He enjoyed reading, music, drawing, writing, and playing pool. But most of all family was everything.

He is preceded in death by his father, Clarence Gilliam Sr.; mother, Fannie Gilliam; three brothers, Clarence Gilliam Jr., Gilbert Gilliam, Ronnie Gilliam; sister, Anna Lee Clabon; grandson, Phenix Gilliam.

Troy is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Kendra Gilliam; three daughters, Kentoyysha (Corey), Awndreavia (Keric), Tierranny (Chris); one son, Previn Gilliam; seven grandchildren, Si’Renity, Tenauri, Blake Jr., Tier, Jasiri, Asir, Sarai; five sisters, Deloris Gasper (Manuel), Isabelle Davis, Mildred Clark, Mary Dennis, Connie Prevost, Debbie Bickham (James); two brothers, Lawrence Gilliam (Margaret), Timothy Gilliam; two aunts, Rose Sewell, Victoria Obey; special friends, Ryan Franklin, Johnny Hill, Kim Dandridge; with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.