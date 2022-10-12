Early detection of ovarian, breast cancers touted

Friends and members of Julie Rogers Gift of Life were on hand Tuesday as Mayor Thurman Bartie presented a proclamation calling Oct. 11, 2022 as Gift of Life Breast and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Day. September is ovarian cancer awareness month and October is breast cancer awareness month.

The Gift of Life Julie Richardson Procter 5K Ribbon Run Monster Dash will be held at 8 a.m. Oct. 29 in downtown Beaumont. For more information, call 409-833-3663 or go to golribbonrun.org