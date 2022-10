Donnell Thomas Jr. 53, of Texas City, TX former resident of Port Arthur, TX, died on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bibleway Temple NBFC in Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until service time.

Interment will follow at Live Oak Memorial Park.

Services are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.