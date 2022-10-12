Document: Man forged Justice of the Peace signature on fake restraining order against woman

A Beaumont man is facing state jail felony charges after he allegedly forged the signature of a Jefferson County Justice of the Peace on a fake temporary restraining order and cease and desist notice.

Isiah Dishawn Hebert Tyson, 26, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury Wednesday on a charge of forgery.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the “notice to cease and desist” ordered a woman to end all harassment activities towards Tyson and had reportedly been issued and signed by the office of Justice of the Peace Justin Chesson.

The temporary restraining order allegedly showed where the woman had been forced to make two payments — $250 for online harassment and $500 for slander/defamation” — by the woman. That document included a notary seal, Chesson’s electronic signature, as well as the electronic signature of Chesson’s senior clerk.

On Sept. 15, Chesson called the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office after the woman came forth with the documents and said they had been left at her Beaumont apartment between 10-11 p.m. on Sept. 13. According to the responding detective’s report, Chesson denied issuing either document and said his signature had been forged.

The detective called Tyson, who reportedly said he hadn’t had contact with the woman in two years and couldn’t meet with officials as he was in Georgia with his mother. The two agreed to speak on Sept. 19.

The detective then spoke with the woman, who gave him Tyson’s address and the make and model of his vehicle, which was missing the rear window. Upon arrival, the detective found a vehicle matching the description, and Tyson was allegedly in the driveway.

The detective said the accused began to walk away and said he lied about being in Georgia because he thought he needed a lawyer.

“I asked him why he would think he needed an attorney if he didn’t know why I wanted to talk to him,” the detective wrote in his report.

Tyson refused to meet with the detective.

Surveillance footage from the woman’s apartment complex allegedly shows a vehicle matching the description of Tyson’s entering and exiting the complex at the time the package was left.

The detective also found templates to create the false cease and desist letter, temporary restraining order and notary seal online.

A warrant for Tyson’s arrest was signed on Sept. 19.

As of Wednesday, he was not listed as an inmate in the Jefferson County jail.