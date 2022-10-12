Betty Davis Hall, 83 years old, passed away on October 10, 2022 at her home in Missouri City, Texas.

She was the widower of Ulysses Hall, Jr. They shared 43 years of marriage together.

Born in Crowley, Louisiana, she was the eldest daughter of Anthony Davis and Bertha Guidry Davis.

She graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic High School and Lamar University where she received her Bachelor of Education and Masters of Education in Counseling.

She was employed by Sears Department Store in Port Arthur as the first African American to work in the Credit Department.

She worked as an elementary teacher until retirement at Dowling, Carver and Magnet Program at Franklin Elementary Schools in Port Arthur ISD.

She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Greek Sorority, The Catholic Church Ladies Auxiliary and several PTA and PTO school organizations.

An avid volunteer for numerous charities and school organizations in Port Arthur and Missouri City.

She also volunteered her time to tutor elementary and middle school students while living in Missouri City, Texas.

She was a previous member of Sacred Heart, St. John and St. James Catholic Churches in Port Arthur, Texas and a current member of St. Laurence Catholic Church in Sugar Land, Texas.

She enjoyed reading books of all kinds, crossword puzzles, playing games on her I-Pad, music and dancing.

She will be remembered for her love of teaching children, intelligence, strong will, sense of humor and interesting conversationalist.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Walker and son Brian Hall, son in law Derrick Walker, daughter in law Constance Hall, 3 grandsons Cameron Walker, Brock Hall and Blake Hall. She leaves behind 2 sisters, Frances Metoyer and Caroline Goodspeed and 1 brother, Felton Davis, and sister in law, Critty Hall Wells, 2 nephews, Umberto Hart and Ernest Madison, Jr., 2 nieces, Andria Metoyer-Nelson and Gerri Goodspeed-Desmarais and 3 great nieces.