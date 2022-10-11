Port Arthur man allegedly fled from police after leaving scene of crash

A Port Arthur man reportedly fleeing from an automobile crash in which he was at fault has been indicted for leading police on a chase.

Jesus Colin, 63, is accused of running several red lights with two police units following him with their lights activated.

Port Arthur police were called Aug. 27 to Procter Street and Memorial Boulevard in reference to a vehicle crash. The complainant said the at-fault vehicle, which had left the scene, was a silver Ford F-150 truck and provided officers with the license plate information. The truck headed east on Procter Street for several blocks then north on 9th Avenue, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Offices found the truck at 9th Avenue and Lewis Drive and attempted to make a traffic stop.

Coin reportedly ran the red light at 9th Avenue and Gulfway Drive and a red light at 9th Avenue and Dryden Road. By this time a second officer joined the pursuit, the document says.

The truck stopped at 9th Avenue and Evergreen Drive and police got out of their vehicles and began giving verbal commands but the driver allegedly began accelerating north on 9th Avenue.

Police continued following the truck until the driver came to a complete stop at 9th Avenue and 25th Street and officers were able to get the driver out of the truck.

Colin was arrested on a charge of evading arrest with a motor vehicle with bond at $10,000 and bonded out the next day.