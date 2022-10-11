Bob Hope Middle wins district championship in undefeated fashion

The Bob Hope Middle School volleyball team ended its final regular season game with a victory, finishing the season as undefeated district champions.

The squad is now on its way to the state championship playoffs.

According to the school’s athletic director, the 2022 team is the first BHS Middle School team in school history to accomplish this level of success.

Middle school principal Tiffany Parker said she is immensely proud of the Lady Eagles.

“Under the superior leadership of Coach Baloney, our young ladies have remained coachable and disciplined,” Parker said. “The students have worked extremely hard this season, and they deserve all the accolades they are receiving. Our team is determined to win the state championship this weekend in Alvin, Texas, and I believe with the support of the Bob Hope Family and community, we will come out victorious.”