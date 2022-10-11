Autopsy: Woman killed at Port Neches RV park was pregnant

PORT NECHES — Preliminary autopsy results of a woman shot and killed by an acquaintance last week show she was pregnant at the time of her death.

Laurie Frederick, 29, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest during a disturbance Oct. 5 at Lloyd’s RV Park in Port Neches. The preliminary autopsy findings also show she was shot at close range.

The findings do not indicate how far along in the pregnancy Frederick was.

Frederick’s father, Kevin Frederick, remains in a hospital following injuries suffered that evening, as well.

Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said police spoke with him Friday.

The alleged shooter, 56-year-old Ronald Burdine of Nederland, died from a gunshot wound to the chest after being shot by a responding officer.

A neighbor called 9-1-1 after hearing gunshots and screams.

The first officer to respond reported seeing Frederick with a gunshot wound lying in the grass. As the officer approached the victim to render aid, police said Burdine exited a trailer and fired one round at the officer.

At that point, the responding officer took cover and awaited backup.

With the use of a ballistic shield, officials were able to reach Frederick. While returning to a safe position, PNPD said, Burdine emerged and pointed a gun at the first responders.

One of the officers who arrived to assist fatally shot Burdine.

When officers approached the man to render aid, PNPD said, they found Laurie Frederick dead inside the trailer.

A 13-year-old girl was also in the residence, but not said to be injured. Lemoine said Friday the girl is with a family member.

Child Protective Services is investigating and assisting law enforcement in any way they can, said Shari Pulliam, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services media specialist.

The officer that fired the fatal shot remains on paid administrative leave during the investigation. His name has not been released at this time.

PNPD is investigating the shootings of Laurie Frederick and her father, and the Texas Rangers are handing the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

RELATED: Neighbor describes shots, screams from officer-involved shooting that left 2 dead in Port Neches