Person struck multiple times by vehicles on Port Arthur highway had no ID

Authorities are working to identify a man who was struck by multiple vehicles Saturday night, resulting in his death.

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. said the male victim had no identification on him, and officials are checking his fingerprints to see if he has been handled by law enforcement in order to make an identification.

The victim is described as either a Hispanic or a light skinned Black male in his mid-30s.

The man was killed at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday while attempting to cross U.S. 69 from the Central Mall area to near Texas Roadhouse, Collins said.

Collins said the man was already down after being struck by other vehicles when an 18-wheeler hit him, as shown by the 18-wheeler’s video camera.