Man walking down center of Twin City Highway struck and killed. Police looking for driver.

Police are searching for a vehicle after authorities said the driver drove off late Sunday night after striking a pedestrian.

The vehicle is believed to be blue and have damage to its front right.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers said they are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that occurred on Twin City Highway down the center near Woodlawn Road in Port Arthur.

The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 11 p.m., a pedestrian was walking down the center of the road and was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The vehicle then left the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

His information is not available at this time.

If there is information relating to this vehicle or the driver, call Lufkin DPS Communications at 936-699-7340 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS or 833tips.com