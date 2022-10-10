Jefferson County details burn ban requirements

County Judge Jeff Branick on Monday issued a burn ban for all of Jefferson County, effective for 90 days.

The order prohibits residents from burning debris outside, as recent dry weather conditions can make them uncontrollable.

Anyone caught in violation of the order is subject to be charged with a Class C misdemeanor.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, 122 of the 254 counties in Texas are under a burn ban.

Drought conditions across the state are most predominate in west and mid Texas, while Southeast Texas has been classified as abnormally dry, according to the National Weather Service.

“A lack of rainfall has stunted the fall growing season, and vegetation is dormant or otherwise drought-stressed in many areas,” NWS reports. “Without adequate rainfall, these dry grasses will remain conducive to fire initiation and spread. The days of greatest concern for grassfires are those that are sunny and warm with low humidity, especially if it is also breezy.”