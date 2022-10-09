Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 26-Oct. 2

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2:

  • John Sandifer, 45, warrant other agency
  • Trevor Burge, 30, assault family violence- impede breath/circulation
  • Christopher Frazier, 20, Nederland warrants
  • Juan Auxume-Dubon, 31, warrant other agency
  • Michael Lozano Jr., 45, warrant other agency
  • Isaiah McBride, 23, assault causes bodily injury-family violence
  • Amanda Anderson, 40, warrant other agency
  • Cameron Gloston, 23, warrant other agency
  • Aaron Stanfield, 34, possession of a controlled substance
  • Corey Atkins, 31, warrant other agency
  • Ronald Pecorino, 60, public intoxication

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2:

Sept. 26

  • A person was arrested for assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation in the 2200 block of Avenue C.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of South 27th Street.

Sept. 27

  • Forgery was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue E.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a runaway was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue G.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue G.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2500 block of Helena.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South 4 ½ Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3200 block of FM 365.

Sept. 28

  • A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 3300 block of Memphis.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 FM 365.

Sept. 29

  • Sexual assault on a child was reported in the 2900 block of Avenue M.
  • A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 100 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of South 27th Street.
  • Two detectives recovered two runaways in Groves.

Sept. 30

  • Criminal mischief and terroristic threat was reported in the 1900 block of Elgin.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3200 block of Youmans.

Oct. 1

  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Avenue A.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 700 block of South 10th Street.

Oct. 2

  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of North 8th Street.

