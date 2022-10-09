Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 26-Oct. 2

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2:

John Sandifer, 45, warrant other agency

Trevor Burge, 30, assault family violence- impede breath/circulation

Christopher Frazier, 20, Nederland warrants

Juan Auxume-Dubon, 31, warrant other agency

Michael Lozano Jr., 45, warrant other agency

Isaiah McBride, 23, assault causes bodily injury-family violence

Amanda Anderson, 40, warrant other agency

Cameron Gloston, 23, warrant other agency

Aaron Stanfield, 34, possession of a controlled substance

Corey Atkins, 31, warrant other agency

Ronald Pecorino, 60, public intoxication

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2:

Sept. 26

A person was arrested for assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation in the 2200 block of Avenue C.

Assault offensive touch was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of South 27th Street.

Sept. 27

Forgery was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue E.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a runaway was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue G.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue G.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2500 block of Helena.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South 4 ½ Street.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3200 block of FM 365.

Sept. 28

A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Criminal trespass was reported in the 3300 block of Memphis.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 FM 365.

Sept. 29

Sexual assault on a child was reported in the 2900 block of Avenue M.

A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 100 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. Two detectives recovered two runaways in Groves.

Sept. 30

Criminal mischief and terroristic threat was reported in the 1900 block of Elgin.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3200 block of Youmans.

Oct. 1

Assault-family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Avenue A.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 700 block of South 10th Street.

Oct. 2