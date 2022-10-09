Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 26-Oct. 2
Published 12:24 am Sunday, October 9, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2:
- John Sandifer, 45, warrant other agency
- Trevor Burge, 30, assault family violence- impede breath/circulation
- Christopher Frazier, 20, Nederland warrants
- Juan Auxume-Dubon, 31, warrant other agency
- Michael Lozano Jr., 45, warrant other agency
- Isaiah McBride, 23, assault causes bodily injury-family violence
- Amanda Anderson, 40, warrant other agency
- Cameron Gloston, 23, warrant other agency
- Aaron Stanfield, 34, possession of a controlled substance
- Corey Atkins, 31, warrant other agency
- Ronald Pecorino, 60, public intoxication
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2:
Sept. 26
- A person was arrested for assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation in the 2200 block of Avenue C.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of South 27th Street.
Sept. 27
- Forgery was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue E.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a runaway was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue G.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue G.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2500 block of Helena.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South 4 ½ Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3200 block of FM 365.
Sept. 28
- A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 3300 block of Memphis.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 FM 365.
Sept. 29
- Sexual assault on a child was reported in the 2900 block of Avenue M.
- A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 100 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of South 27th Street.
- Two detectives recovered two runaways in Groves.
Sept. 30
- Criminal mischief and terroristic threat was reported in the 1900 block of Elgin.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3200 block of Youmans.
Oct. 1
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Avenue A.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 700 block of South 10th Street.
Oct. 2
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of North 8th Street.