The new edition of Greater PA The Magazine is here!

Rhonda Masters remembers her late grandmother’s cedar chest and stack of quilts.

Some were started but never finished.

Nevertheless, those seeds of artistry led to a winding road of skill development and culture discovery.

The creativity and work that followed for the Port Arthur woman is immense.

It’s the same for the group she is a part of — African American Quilters of the Gulf Coast.

Their exhibit is on display now in the Dunn Gallery at the Museum of the Gulf Coast through Dec. 3.

