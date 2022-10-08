The new edition of Greater PA The Magazine is here!

Published 12:18 am Saturday, October 8, 2022

By PA News

This volume's cover story is about local quilter Rhonda Masters.

Rhonda Masters remembers her late grandmother’s cedar chest and stack of quilts.

Some were started but never finished.

Nevertheless, those seeds of artistry led to a winding road of skill development and culture discovery.

The creativity and work that followed for the Port Arthur woman is immense.

It’s the same for the group she is a part of — African American Quilters of the Gulf Coast.

Their exhibit is on display now in the Dunn Gallery at the Museum of the Gulf Coast through Dec. 3.

This story is spotlighted in the current edition of Greater Port Arthur The Magazine.

2022 Volume 5 is available now, and includes many more feature about the impactful and inspiring people around is.

