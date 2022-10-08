KATHIE’S KORNER — The time is now to turn over a new leaf

I felt like this was appropriately titled at this time of year as the leaves change color and begin to drop having served their purpose on a plant or tree.

When we lived on our 55-acre farm in Washington State, we fell in love with the Vine Maple Trees that had dark, red leaves and were magnificent to observe, up close or far away.

It may be time for some of us to “let go of the helping part” (a covering and color on us), like the leaves that need to be shed as we move on to the next part of our journey.

One of my favorite scriptures in this process was a life-saver during a weight-loss time for me. Hebrews 12:1&2 Amplified Bible “…let us strip off and throw aside every encumbrance (unnecessary weight) and that sin which so readily (cleverly) clings to and entangles us, and let us run with patient endurance, steady and active persistence, the appointed course of the race that is set before us, looking away from all distractions, to Jesus, the Leader, Finisher and Source of our Faith.”

I notice some folks save colorful, falling leaves for craft projects. Some rake them, burn them or pile in their trash. Maybe it’s a good help in a compost pile.

So, it’s possible to “turn over a new leaf” and watch them grow with seasonal flowers or trees, perhaps making room for fruit in this autumn, harvest-time.

We have pomegranate fruit ripening in September and October and still some figs hanging on … also bunches of bananas on trees that are not popular on my road, outside of town.

Some folks are chopping down their banana trees, but my husband, Mike keeps ours trimmed and I like to see them waving in the wind.

So, if you feel you need to change some things in your life, “Turn Over A New Leaf.”

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.