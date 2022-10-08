Art show, theater production coming to Lamar State College Port Arthur

The Commercial Music, Visual and Performing Arts Department at Lamar State College Port Arthur is hosting events this month driven by the students and faculty.

Art Show

Creatures of all types will come to life during the LSCPA Fall 2022 Art Show, scheduled to take place Thursday (Oct. 13) at 1:30 and 7 p.m.

The event features student artwork created by the Graphic Design, Studio Art and Culinary Art programs.

The event is free to attend and takes place in the Sam and Linda Monroe Performing Arts Center lobby.

Gidion’s Knot

The Commercial Music, Visual and Performing Arts Program features “Gidion’s Knot” as its Fall 2022 Theater Production.

The play is scheduled for Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m. and Oct. 22 with showtimes at 2 and 7 p.m.

The presentation takes place on the main stage in the Sam and Linda Monroe Performing Arts Center Theatre.

Admission is free, but patrons are asked to make reservations by calling 409-984-6331.

The oftentimes heart-wrenching story takes place during a parent/teacher conference, as a grieving mother and an emotionally overwhelmed primary school teacher have a fraught conversation about the tragic suicide of the mother’s son, Gidion.

Gidion may have been bullied severely—or he may have been an abuser.

As his story is slowly uncovered, the women try to reconstruct a satisfying explanation for Gidion’s act and come to terms with excruciating feelings of culpability.

The presentation does include some adult language and content.