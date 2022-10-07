Scores on special teams, defense lead to overwhelming performance between PNG, Willowridge

Published 11:22 pm Friday, October 7, 2022

By PA News

PNG linebacker Sean Gardiner leaps in an attempt to bat the pass. (Chris Moore/The News)

PORT NECHES — The Port Neches-Groves Indians scored touchdowns in all three phases of the game Friday night (offense, defense and special teams) as they rolled to a 56-13 win over the visiting Willowridge Eagles.

“Good teams find ways to score not just on offense,” PNG coach Jeff Joseph said. “That’s two weeks in a row that we scored on defense, which is awesome. Our special teams have been improving the past few weeks.”

PNG (4-2, 2-1 in District 9-5 Division II) took the opening kickoff and drove the length of the field in less than four minutes, capping the drive on a 5-yard run by Shea Adams. Andres Sandoval added the first of eight PATs to make it 7-0. The Indians increased the lead to 21-0 by the time the quarter ended, thanks to a 45-yard pick-6 by Sebastian Agudelo and a Nick Gardiner 12-yard scoop and score of a blocked punt.

Isaiah Nguyen (33) runs the ball against Fort Bend Willowridge. (Chris Moore/The News)

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

PNG made it 28-0 just six seconds into the second quarter on a 30-yard run by Blair Chatagnier. After Willowridge got on the board on a 13-yard scoring pass from Kendron Penson Jr. to Anthony Momon-Lattimore, Dylan Lawless returned the ensuing kickoff to make it 35-7. The Indians closed out the first-half scoring on an 8-yard run by Isaiah Nguyen to make it 42-7 at intermission.

PNG pushed its lead to 56-7 after three quarters as Cole Crippen hit Adams with a 14-yard pass before Nguyen scored on another 8-yard run. Willowridge (1-5, 1-2) scored on the game’s final play as Penson bulled his way in from the 1-yard line.

PNG duo tackles an Eagles runner behind the line of scrimmage. (Chris Moore/The News)

The wide margin allowed Joseph to empty his bench early on, and the first-year head coach was pleased with what he saw. Both teams agreed to go to a running clock in the fourth quarter.

“There wasn’t a drop-off. Those players worked hard for a shot to be in there, and I’m proud of those guys,” Joseph said. “They earned their chance and came through.”

Game ball goes to … We could run out of footballs presenting one to every deserving player, but we’ll give it to Dylan Lawless for his 95-yard kickoff return, which snuffed out any momentum the Eagles may have had,

Play of the game … Sebastian Agudelo’s 45-yard interception return for a TD to make it 14-0 on Willowridge’s first drive of the game.

Key Stats … Time of possession can be a misleading stat. The Indians led 42-7 at halftime despite Willowridge having a whopping edge in that category for the first two quarters. The Eagles had the ball for 17:25 as compared to just 6:35 for PNG.

Next up … The Indians host Dayton at 7 p.m. Friday. Willowridge plays its third straight road game when it journeys to Texas City at 7 p.m. Friday. “Every game is important,” Joseph said. “We know next week will definitely be a challenge.”

 

Written by Pat Murray

More News

Two-time breast cancer survivor Jeanette Dalfrey touts benefits of early detection

Art show, theater production coming to Lamar State College Port Arthur

The new edition of Greater PA The Magazine is here!

Game between Nederland, Santa Fe ends with double-digit margin of victory

Print Article