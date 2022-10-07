Memorial lineman named Athlete of the Week

The Memorial Titans are off to a 5-0 start for the second time in three years. Memorial enters the week ranked No. 5 in the state for 5A Division I and plays La Porte on the road Friday.

One reason for the Titans’ success is the offensive line, which has anchored a stellar rushing attack and has largely kept quarterback Davion Wilson clean.

The line is anchored by left tackle Cayden Bowie, who has received serious attention from Division I college football programs. Bowie verbally committed to the University of Houston over the summer and is expected to sign a national letter of intent later the in the school year.

He also represented the Titans on the cover of the Port Arthur News football preview section.

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.