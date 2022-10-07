Memorial lineman named Athlete of the Week

Published 12:08 am Friday, October 7, 2022

By PA News

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.

The Memorial Titans are off to a 5-0 start for the second time in three years. Memorial enters the week ranked No. 5 in the state for 5A Division I and plays La Porte on the road Friday.

One reason for the Titans’ success is the offensive line, which has anchored a stellar rushing attack and has largely kept quarterback Davion Wilson clean.

Cayden Bowie verablly committed to the University of Houston. (Chris Moore/The News)

The line is anchored by left tackle Cayden Bowie, who has received serious attention from Division I college football programs. Bowie verbally committed to the University of Houston over the summer and is expected to sign a national letter of intent later the in the school year.

He also represented the Titans on the cover of the Port Arthur News football preview section.

