Rev. Van Edward Jordan, Sr., 56, of Port Arthur, Texas, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

He was the owner of Jordan’s Construction Company in Port Arthur.

Van proudly served his country in the U. S. Army.

He was also the Director of Cowboy HOG Chapter #5298.

Van was also an active member of First Sixth St. Baptist Church in Port Arthur.

Van was preceded in death by his parents, Willie A.C. Jordan, II and Helen K. Frederick; brother, Rev. Willie Jordan, III; nephews, Corey J. Sennett, Bryant Brown, Jr., and Craig Schexnayder.

Those left to cherish memories of Van are his loving and devoted wife, Samantha Jordan; children, Van E. Jordan, II (Tyesha), Jevon Jordan, Jaylan Jordan, Vonkisha Winbush (Jordan), Vanquanisha Jordan, and Dani Willis; siblings, Donald Kelly (Gwendolyn), Ivan Frederick, Donnell Daughtery, Robert Donatto, Sr. (Harolyn), Patrick Jordan, Sr. (Shunnette), Stuart Jordan (Lela), Dr. Glenda Sutton (Dr. James E.), Deborah Frederick and Terri J. Singleton (Rev. Sammie); grandchildren, Parker Grace, Chance and Kai; god-daughter, Joycelynn Randle; also a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends.

Services will be Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Paradise Baptist Church, 4390 Fannett Rd. in Beaumont.

The visitation will be from 1:30 P.M. until the Celebration of Life services at 3:00 P.M.

Van will be entombed with Military Honors at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.