Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day Saturday in Port Arthur

Port Arthur is for the birds … during fall migration.

Come on out to Pleasure Island on Saturday for some family-friendly activities about bird-friendly Port Arthur. Learn more about the birds that live and pass through our area on World Migratory Bird Day, Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Port Arthur Convention & Visitors Bureau is partnering with Sea Rim State Park, Shangri La Gardens and the Pleasure Island Commission to present an open house from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Bring binoculars if you have them.

Port Arthur and Beaumont are in both the Central and Mississippi Flyways and that means impressive spring and fall migrations. Warblers, flycatchers, thrushes, tanagers and orioles are passing through Sabine Woods and other areas, headed south for the winter. Our peak fall migration continues through Oct. 29.

This event will include free educational activities and information to promote bird-friendly practices. Join us at the Pleasure Island Commission office, 520 Pleasure Pier Boulevard, next to the Port Arthur Yacht Club.

Join Shangri La Gardens to discover all about a bird’s feather. Feathers and wings help birds soar great distances during their migrations. Explore the different types of feathers and try your hand at matching feathers to the bird species they belong to. Come ready to explore as we celebrate the strength and beauty of migratory birds.

Kathleen Nelligan, interpretive programs manager, will share information on birding opportunities at Shangri La.

Sea Rim State Park’s interpreter will demonstrate best binocular use and hopefully get some great island birds in view. Bring your own or use the park’s lenders.

Take what you’ve learned and enjoy Pleasure Island and the rest of the city on Saturday. Some of our favorite shore birds include the killdeer, roseate spoonbill, American avocet and yellow-crowned night heron.

Port Arthur’s Pleasure Island, Sea Rim State Park, Sabine Woods, McFaddin National Wildlife Refuge are home to shore wading and marsh birds. Our spring and fall migrations are spectacular.

This year’s World Migratory Bird Day focuses on light pollution.

Other topics will include native plants to attract birds and butterflies, keeping cats indoors during migration, dark skies for better migration and bird-strike prevention.

For more information, call 409-985-7822.

Darragh Castillo is Experience Manager for the Port Arthur Convention & Visitors Bureau. PACVB is the official destination marketing organization encouraging coastal fun and Cajun flair. Learn more at visitportarthurtx.com.