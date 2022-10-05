Two fatally shot in Port Neches domestic incident that involved police officer

Three people were shot, two fatally, during a domestic incident and an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night in Port Neches.

Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said they received a call of shots fired at about 8:23 p.m. at Lloyds RV Park, 350 Twin City Highway. He described the incident as domestic in nature, saying a man shot and killed a woman inside an RV at the park. The shooter also shot a man at the park, he said.

The alleged shooter fired at responding police and was shot and killed by police.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

Lemoine said Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting and PNPD is investigating the fatal shooting of the woman and shooting of the man.

Police and Texas Rangers were still on scene at 10:30 p.m Wednesday.

No officers were injured in the shootings.