PHOTO FEATURE — What are the huge pink ribbons about?

Are you are wondering how dozens of large Gift of Life pink ribbons appeared magically throughout Southeast Texas over the weekend?

It was in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and as a reminder of free screenings and other services provided by the organization.

The effort was accomplished through the tremendous work of wonderful YMBL volunteers.

The YMBL Gift of Life Pink Ribbon Project is orchestrated by Chair Gary Wallace and Co-Chair Brad Pennison, with the exceptional leadership of YMBL Executive Director Chris Colleti.

The compassionate members voted to adopt Gift of Life’s Ribbon Run as one of their community causes in Southeast Texas.

The locations are everywhere from Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange and in between, with approximately 150 ribbons currently installed.