Meet the 2022 CavOILcade pageant scholarship winners

Published 12:26 am Tuesday, October 4, 2022

By PA News

Pictured are winners from the 2022 CavOILcade pageant. (Courtesy photo)

The 2022 CavOILcade pageant was held Saturday at Groves Middle School, and Trisha Nicole Almaraz was crowned the 70th queen in the longtime celebration.

A number of events lead up to the pageant, including orientation, mother-daughter tea, princess seminar, dress inspection, etiquette dinner, portrait showing, father-daughter picnic, rehearsal, interviews, coronation and queen’s tea.

The event awards a number of scholarships, Queen Tisha Almaraz, $1,500 scholarship from Sabine Pilots, first runner-up Hailee Snodgrass, $700 scholarship from past chairmen, Miss Photogenic Angelina Nguyen, $500 scholarship from Friends of CavOILcade, Miss Congeniality Hannah Walker, $500 scholarship from Friends of CavOILcade, and escort Carsen Bennett received the $500 Walter Breaux Jr. Memorial Scholarship.

