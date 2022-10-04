LIST — Free Halloween-related events in Mid, South counties
Published 12:22 am Tuesday, October 4, 2022
- Family Movie Night: “Halloweentown”
Where: Hebert Public Library, Nederland
When: Thursday, Oct. 6, 5:45 p.m.
What: This event is for all ages and refreshments will be available. The film is rated PG.
- Monsters in The Park
Where: Doornbos Park, Nederland
When: Friday, Oct. 14, 5-9 p.m.
What: The 9th annual event will include a costume contest, a painted pumpkin contest, food, games and a showing of “The Addams Family 2.” Lawn chairs/blankets for sitting are welcome.
- Halloween Pumpkin Decorating Contest
Where: Golden Triangle Emergency Center, Port Arthur
When: Monday, Oct. 24, 5 p.m.
What: Those ages five to 18 are invited to participate in the inaugural event. Pumpkins must be dropped off by the aforementioned date and time. Judging will be divided into three age groups with winners receiving holiday passes to Moody Gardens Holiday
- Fall Festival
Where: First Baptist Church Port Neches, Port Neches
When: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.
What: The fall festival will have candy, food, activities, and more. Costumes are optional.
- Freaky Friday Trunk-or-Treat
Where: The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Port Arthur
When: Friday, Oct. 28, 4-6 p.m.
What: This kid-friendly trunk-or-treat will also include themed trunks, activities, ambulance tours, and more.
- Fall Festival
Where: Amos J. Evans Multipurpose Building, Port Arthur
When: Saturday, Oct. 29, 4-8 p.m.
What: The City of Port Arthur’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting this inaugural event, which will include food, music, face painting and a costume contest.
- NBC Halloween Bash
Where: Neches Brewing Company, Port Neches
When: Saturday, Oct. 29 beginning at 3 p.m.
What: This event will include live music and a costume contest.
- Fun Fest
Where: Magnolia Church, Port Neches
When: Saturday, Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m.
What: This event will have inflatables, an obstacle course, games, a hay ride, a dunk tank, popcorn, candy and more.
- Trunk-or-Treat 2022
Where: The Temple, Port Arthur
When: Sunday, Oct. 30, 4-6 p.m.
What: Trunk or treat for candy, enjoy carnival rides and hot dogs as well.
- Fall Trunk-or-Treat
Where: First United Methodist Church, Port Neches
When: Sunday, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.
What: In conjunction with Cubscouts Pack 51, this trunk-or-treat will also feature a bounce house, snow cones, popcorn, links, face painting, games and more.
- Trunk-or-Treat
Where: First Groves, Groves
When: Sunday, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.
What: Participants are invited to don their costumes and join the trunk-or-treat for candy.
- Nightmare on Nall Street
Where: St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Port Neches
When: Monday, Oct. 31, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
What: This will be the 2nd annual haunted house drive through and is recommended for those 7 and older.
- Trunk-or-Treat at Fellowship 2022
Where: Fellowship Baptist Church, Nederland
When: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
What: This trunk-or-treat will also include axe throwing, a cake walk, hot dogs, snow cones and more.
To add yours, email panews@panews.com.