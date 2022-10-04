LIST — Free Halloween-related events in Mid, South counties

Family Movie Night: “Halloweentown”

Where: Hebert Public Library, Nederland

When: Thursday, Oct. 6, 5:45 p.m.

What: This event is for all ages and refreshments will be available. The film is rated PG.

Monsters in The Park

Where: Doornbos Park, Nederland

When: Friday, Oct. 14, 5-9 p.m.

What: The 9th annual event will include a costume contest, a painted pumpkin contest, food, games and a showing of “The Addams Family 2.” Lawn chairs/blankets for sitting are welcome.

Halloween Pumpkin Decorating Contest

Where: Golden Triangle Emergency Center, Port Arthur

When: Monday, Oct. 24, 5 p.m.

What: Those ages five to 18 are invited to participate in the inaugural event. Pumpkins must be dropped off by the aforementioned date and time. Judging will be divided into three age groups with winners receiving holiday passes to Moody Gardens Holiday

Fall Festival

Where: First Baptist Church Port Neches, Port Neches

When: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

What: The fall festival will have candy, food, activities, and more. Costumes are optional.

Freaky Friday Trunk-or-Treat

Where: The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Port Arthur

When: Friday, Oct. 28, 4-6 p.m.

What: This kid-friendly trunk-or-treat will also include themed trunks, activities, ambulance tours, and more.

Fall Festival

Where: Amos J. Evans Multipurpose Building, Port Arthur

When: Saturday, Oct. 29, 4-8 p.m.

What: The City of Port Arthur’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting this inaugural event, which will include food, music, face painting and a costume contest.

NBC Halloween Bash

Where: Neches Brewing Company, Port Neches

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 beginning at 3 p.m.

What: This event will include live music and a costume contest.

Fun Fest

Where: Magnolia Church, Port Neches

When: Saturday, Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m.

What: This event will have inflatables, an obstacle course, games, a hay ride, a dunk tank, popcorn, candy and more.

Trunk-or-Treat 2022

Where: The Temple, Port Arthur

When: Sunday, Oct. 30, 4-6 p.m.

What: Trunk or treat for candy, enjoy carnival rides and hot dogs as well.

Fall Trunk-or-Treat

Where: First United Methodist Church, Port Neches

When: Sunday, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.

What: In conjunction with Cubscouts Pack 51, this trunk-or-treat will also feature a bounce house, snow cones, popcorn, links, face painting, games and more.

Trunk-or-Treat

Where: First Groves, Groves

When: Sunday, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.

What: Participants are invited to don their costumes and join the trunk-or-treat for candy.

Nightmare on Nall Street

Where: St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Port Neches

When: Monday, Oct. 31, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

What: This will be the 2nd annual haunted house drive through and is recommended for those 7 and older.

Trunk-or-Treat at Fellowship 2022

Where: Fellowship Baptist Church, Nederland

When: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

What: This trunk-or-treat will also include axe throwing, a cake walk, hot dogs, snow cones and more.

