SETX woman found unresponsive in pool succumbs at hospital, police say

Published 3:40 pm Monday, October 3, 2022

By PA News

An unresponsive woman was pulled from an Orange pool Monday afternoon, according to information from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The young woman, whose age and name were not released, was found at 12:45 p.m. in a pool at a home near the intersection of Tulane and Atkinson Circle in Orange.

Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and performed CPR.

The female was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Orange County investigators are investigating the scene.

