Darlene Jones, 57 of Port Arthur, TX died Thursday, September 22, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.

Funeral service is scheduled at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until service time.

Interment will be at Live Oak Memorial Park. Final arrangements entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.