Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 19-22
Published 12:16 am Saturday, October 1, 2022
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22:
- Benito Sifuentes Jr., 34, driving while intoxicated
- Latonia Bryant, 50, municipal court warrant(s)
- Joshua Dubois, 49, other agency warrant(s)
- James Fields, 49, other agency warrant(s)
- Christal Sehon, 19, municipal court jail commitment
- John Patterson, 61, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22:
Sept. 19
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1100 block Magnolia.
- A person was arrested for Port Neches Municipal Court warrants in the 3100 Merriman.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of Spur 136.
Sept. 20
- Theft of service was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3100 block of Matterhorn.
Sept. 21
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of 8th Street.
- A person was arrested for a municipal court commitment in the 1200 block of Merriman.
Sept. 22
- Credit or debit card abuse, fraudulent use, or possession of identifying information and theft from a person was reported in the 1200 block of Montrose.
Sept. 23
- Theft of a firearm and burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
Sept. 24
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and an officer investigated damage to a vehicle in the 1500 block of Herring.
Sept. 25
- No reports.