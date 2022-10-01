Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 19-22

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22:

Benito Sifuentes Jr., 34, driving while intoxicated

Latonia Bryant, 50, municipal court warrant(s)

Joshua Dubois, 49, other agency warrant(s)

James Fields, 49, other agency warrant(s)

Christal Sehon, 19, municipal court jail commitment

John Patterson, 61, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22:

Sept. 19

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1100 block Magnolia.

A person was arrested for Port Neches Municipal Court warrants in the 3100 Merriman.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of Spur 136.

Sept. 20

Theft of service was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3100 block of Matterhorn.

Sept. 21

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of 8 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for a municipal court commitment in the 1200 block of Merriman.

Sept. 22

Credit or debit card abuse, fraudulent use, or possession of identifying information and theft from a person was reported in the 1200 block of Montrose.

Sept. 23

Theft of a firearm and burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Sept. 24

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and an officer investigated damage to a vehicle in the 1500 block of Herring.

Sept. 25