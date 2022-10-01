Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 19-25
Published 12:20 am Saturday, October 1, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25:
- Tyler Schofield, 27, public intoxication/unlawfully carrying a weapon
- Rakeitha Marks, 42, Nederland warrants
- Teresa Bean, 43, warrant other agency
- Heather Kasper, 41, Nederland warrants
- Tyler Battenfield, 26, Nederland warrants
- Alec Torres, 23, driving while intoxicated
- Eric Temple, 43, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25:
Sept. 19
- A person was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon and public intoxication in the 3200 block of FM 365.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 3200 block of FM 365.
- Sexual assault was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Online harassment was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue G.
- Assault by threat-family violence was reported in the 200 block of South 1 ½ Street.
- Assault family violence-impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue H.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 300 block of North 34th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 900 block of South 22nd Street.
- Assault family violence was reported in the 800 block of Boston.
Sept. 20
- An assault by threat was reported in the 300 block of South 12th Street.
Sept. 21
- Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants near Avenue J and South 17th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance near Avenue J and South 17th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Nashville.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
Sept. 22
- Assault family violence was reported in the 1900 block of North 21st Street.
- An information report was completed in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- A person was arrested for Nederland Warrants in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
Sept. 23
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of South 12th Street.
- Found property was reported in the 1800 block of Helena.
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of South U.S. 69.
Sept. 24
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2100 block of Avenue K.
- Theft was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue K.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of West Boston.
- A death was reported in the 1500 block of Detroit.
Sept. 25
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Luling.
- Found property was reported in the 1800 block of Helena.