Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 19-25

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25:

Tyler Schofield, 27, public intoxication/unlawfully carrying a weapon

Rakeitha Marks, 42, Nederland warrants

Teresa Bean, 43, warrant other agency

Heather Kasper, 41, Nederland warrants

Tyler Battenfield, 26, Nederland warrants

Alec Torres, 23, driving while intoxicated

Eric Temple, 43, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25:

Sept. 19

A person was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon and public intoxication in the 3200 block of FM 365.

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 3200 block of FM 365.

Sexual assault was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.

Online harassment was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue G.

Assault by threat-family violence was reported in the 200 block of South 1 ½ Street.

Assault family violence-impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue H.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 300 block of North 34 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 900 block of South 22 nd Street.

Street. Assault family violence was reported in the 800 block of Boston.

Sept. 20

An assault by threat was reported in the 300 block of South 12th Street.

Sept. 21

Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of North U.S. 69.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants near Avenue J and South 17 th Street.

Street. A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance near Avenue J and South 17 th Street.

Street. A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Nashville.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Sept. 22

Assault family violence was reported in the 1900 block of North 21 st Street.

Street. An information report was completed in the 200 block of North 17 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for Nederland Warrants in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

Sept. 23

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of South 12 th Street.

Street. Found property was reported in the 1800 block of Helena.

Theft was reported in the 800 block of South U.S. 69.

Sept. 24

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2100 block of Avenue K.

Theft was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue K.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of West Boston.

A death was reported in the 1500 block of Detroit.

Sept. 25