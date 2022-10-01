Breast Cancer Walk next weekend on Port Arthur Seawall raised money for mammograms, more

Pandemics and rain events didn’t stop women from being diagnosed with breast cancer. And it didn’t stop a Port Arthur event from helping support them, either.

“This is our ninth year,” said Darlene McClain, vice president of Ladyz of Love. “We continued it even through Harvey and other storms.”

The local service organization on Oct. 8 will host their annual Breast Cancer Walk, which includes a multitude of other attractions for attendees.

McClain said they plan to have food trucks, pop-up shops, music and other entertainment.

“We had a former member and she was a breast cancer survivor,” McClain said. “We asked her if she had ever participated in a walk, and we came up with the idea to try and do one down Procter Street.”

Now the walk takes place on the Seawall to avoid impeding traffic.

Proceeds, McClain said, go to two non-profits in Southeast Texas that support breast cancer patients.

“I feel like it’s getting so close to home,” she said. “(The patients) are getting younger and younger. And these walks and donations we give to assist with mammograms. We just want to help any way we can.”

Ladyz of Love does not keep any proceeds from the event, but they do garner a lot of community support.

Larry Broussard with Big Boyz Toys Corvette Club said their group has been active in the walk for years.

“Every year we participate in the walk and give a donation to them,” he said. “We drive ahead of them and they walk behind us.”

The reason, he said, is to support the mission and what it means for women.

“I have a wife,” he said. .”I have sisters.”

Ladyz of Love is a local group that works to donate to the community in a variety of ways, from donating to those experiencing homelessness to granting scholarships.

Each year they grant scholarships to up to 10 children from all Port Arthur ISD, Port Neches-Groves High School, Nederland High School, Bob Hope High School, Sabine Pass High School, and Tekoa Academy. The first, she said, was $250.

“We knew it wasn’t much but we were just starting out so we hoped it would get toiletries or something,” McClain said.

Now scholarships are at about $500 each.

Registration for the upcoming walk will begin at 8 a.m. with the walk beginning at 9 a.m. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for teens, and free for those 12 and under.

Walkers will be served links, chips and drinks.

Those interested in registering can call (409) 365-5053 or (409) 549-6233.