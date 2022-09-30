This week’s indictments run the gamut from evading arrest to child porn

Evading arrest, drug charges and possession of child pornography were crimes listed in this week’s indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury.

Brittany C. Allen, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 5.

Brittany C. Allen, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 13.

Khylis Flowers, also known as Khylis Dahasheen Dawo Flowers and Khylis Dehasheen Flowers, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Aug. 19.

Jessica Laine Fortune, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 14.

Harold Henry IV, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred April 26.

Richardo Alonzo Hernandez, 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred June 19.

Richardo Alonzo Hernandez, 31, transient of Port Arthur, was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred Aug. 25.

Anthony Jerome Hickmon, also known as Anthony Jerome Hickman, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred June 16.

Gregory Leon House, 63, transient, was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Aug. 29.

Ondray Brandon Ladia, 43, transient, was indicted or prohibited substances in correctional facility for an incident that occurred April 23.

Joshua James Lemon, 41, of Houston was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 24.

Lucas Eldon Nelson, 28, of Pot Neches was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred April 27.

Cody Allen Paskell, 35, of Vidor was indicted for felony criminal mischief for an incident that occurred Aug. 20.

Adria Marie Richard, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for misapplication of fiduciary property for an incident that occurred May 10.

Tracey Leigh Steele, 51, of Port Neches was indicted or possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 17.

Larry Jerome Teel Jr., 44, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 28, 2019.

Ryan Eugene Tolbert, 49, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 27.

Marcus Ray Haynes, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for failure to comply with sex offender registration for an incident that occurred July 25.

Marcus Ray Haynes, 32, transient of Beaumont was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred Aug. 24.

Aaron Kyle Huff, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred May 12.

Aaron Kyle Huff, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred March 15.

Brandon Dominique Ruffin, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of child pornography for an incident that occurred July 25.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.