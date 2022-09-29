Mr. Robert “Rob 5” Freddie Simpson Sr., 76 of Port Arthur, Texas departed his life and entered into eternal rest and abundant life in Christ on Monday, September 19, 2022.

He was surrounded by his loving family. He was a 1965 graduate of Lincoln High School.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gabe Hernon; mother, Abanitta Simpson; son, Robert Alexander-Simpson Jr.; uncle, Wilbert Simpson; nephews, Rodney Iles Jr. and Scharonn “TY V” Cole; and grandson, Matthew Demerson.

His survivors, who will always cherish his memories are, his sisters Charlene Iles and Linda Adams (Ben); brothers, Douglas Woods (Brenda), Glenn Woods (Mildred) and James Hernon; children, Jeanette Simpson-Williams (Victor), Rodney Simpson, Fawn Chambers (Charles), Laquinta Carter-Simon, Falishea Charles-Barbers (William), Myisha Simpson, Ebony Simpson, Clevon Harmanson, Iyisha Simpson and Inyisha Lowe; 18 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, special friend Carolyn Paul; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, October 01, 2022 at First Sixth Baptist Church, 548 Abe Lincoln Ave., Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.