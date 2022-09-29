Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 21-27

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 21 to Sept. 27:

Sept. 21

A dog bite was reported in the 3800 block of Dunn.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Perry.

An assault was reported in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.

An information report was filed in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

An assault was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

Sept. 22

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6200 block of Garner.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 6800 block of Whitby.

Sept. 23

Ray Jones, 35, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2700 block of Main Avenue.

Bryson Cendejas, 36, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3600 block of Joplin.

Kenneth Eaglin, 45, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

Greg Erwin, 34, was arrested for public intoxication and evading arrest/ detention in the 3900 block of Dunn.

A forgery was reported in the 5100 block of West Parkway.

Disorderly conduct by unreasonable noise was reported in the 5100 block of Lawndale.

A theft of a bicycle was reported in the 7200 block of Terrell.

Sept. 24

James Guidry, 77, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more and evading arrest/ detention using a vehicle or watercraft in the 4400 block of Taft.

Ronnie Brown, 46, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd offense in the 5100 block of Foster.

An assault was reported in the 3800 block of Dunn.

An assault was reported in the 5900 block of Monroe.

Sept. 25

Sergio Salazar, 35, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3900 block of Main.

Erasmo Davila, 37, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd offense in the 3900 block of Main.

Christopher Ledbetter, 32, was arrested for warrants other agency and aggravated assault in the 3600 block of Pure Atlantic.

Clark Shores, 41, was arrested for driving while Iintoxicated 2nd offense in the 3900 block of Russell.

Sept. 26

Bryne Roache, 43, was Arrested for Warrants Other Agency in the 3100 block of Main Avenue.

Sept. 27