Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 21-27
Published 12:26 am Thursday, September 29, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 21 to Sept. 27:
Sept. 21
- A dog bite was reported in the 3800 block of Dunn.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Perry.
- An assault was reported in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An information report was filed in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
Sept. 22
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6200 block of Garner.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 6800 block of Whitby.
Sept. 23
- Ray Jones, 35, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2700 block of Main Avenue.
- Bryson Cendejas, 36, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3600 block of Joplin.
- Kenneth Eaglin, 45, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Greg Erwin, 34, was arrested for public intoxication and evading arrest/ detention in the 3900 block of Dunn.
- A forgery was reported in the 5100 block of West Parkway.
- Disorderly conduct by unreasonable noise was reported in the 5100 block of Lawndale.
- A theft of a bicycle was reported in the 7200 block of Terrell.
Sept. 24
- James Guidry, 77, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more and evading arrest/ detention using a vehicle or watercraft in the 4400 block of Taft.
- Ronnie Brown, 46, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd offense in the 5100 block of Foster.
- An assault was reported in the 3800 block of Dunn.
- An assault was reported in the 5900 block of Monroe.
Sept. 25
- Sergio Salazar, 35, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3900 block of Main.
- Erasmo Davila, 37, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd offense in the 3900 block of Main.
- Christopher Ledbetter, 32, was arrested for warrants other agency and aggravated assault in the 3600 block of Pure Atlantic.
- Clark Shores, 41, was arrested for driving while Iintoxicated 2nd offense in the 3900 block of Russell.
Sept. 26
- Bryne Roache, 43, was Arrested for Warrants Other Agency in the 3100 block of Main Avenue.
Sept. 27
- 22-year old female, Kalista Retherford was Arrested for Warrants Other Agency in the 5500 block of Whitaker.
- 31-year old male, Coy Nelson was Arrested for Warrants Other Agency in the 6200 block of 39th Street.
- 18-year old male, Kody Myers was Arrested for Display Expired Registration/License Plates in the 3100 block of Charles Avenue.
- An Information Report was filed in the 2500 block of Berry.
- A Forgery Financial Instrument was reported in the 5100 block of W Parkway.