Employee’s tragic past with breast cancer leads to awareness event at Landlord’s

Karliss Francois was only 24 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. But, unfortunately, it was something she had plenty of experience with.

Her mother, Luella Francois, battled breast cancer and then ovarian cancer before her breast cancer returned, leading to her death.

The store manager for Landlord’s Daiquiri Den said this was one of many reasons the business is hosting an inaugural breast cancer awareness event Saturday at the Port Arthur store.

“We have a lot of employees who have dealt with the death of family to breast cancer or known someone who had it,” Francois said.

From noon until 6 p.m., the parking lot in front of the business, located at 1645 Jefferson Drive, is transforming into an event with food trucks, jewelry vendors, cotton candy, ice cream and more.

At 4 p.m., there will be a balloon release.

Proceeds from the event are being donated to Gift of Life, which, among many things, provides free breast exams and mammograms to medically underserved women in Southeast Texas.

Early detection is credited for saving lives, such as Francois, who was diagnosed in 2014. She was able to avoid chemotherapy but underwent radiation treatment.

“The medical part of it — it grew me from a little girl inside to me finding my power as a real woman,” she said. “I was 20 when we lost our mom right after Hurricane Rita. Still, to this day, I feel like a baby because we all need our mom.”

In the biological sense, Francois and her twin were the babies — the youngest of her mother’s 14 children. But despite a busy house, it was always a kept one.

“At her funeral everyone talked about how much she felt loved and how clean she was,” Francois said of her mother. “She was very orderly. When we got home from school, dinner was done. You could eat off the floor.”

As her mother’s health began to decline, Francois said, the change became physical.

“My mom was never a person who took naps. So to see her laying down when I came home from work or college — it threw me for a loop to see her like that,” she recalled.

In 2005 the family evacuated to Louisiana to escape Hurricane Rita. However, Francois’s mother never returned home. She died Nov. 28, the day after Thanksgiving.

“That was the first time I had to do Thanksgiving myself,” she said. “That’s kind of my tradition that she passed down to me.”

And in honor of her mother, she’ll publish a cookbook of the woman’s many recipes on the anniversary of her death.

“I didn’t want it to be about how she left; I wanted it to be about what gave her life,” Francois said. “It’s probably the best tribute that I could give my mom.”

According to information from Gift of Life, in 2021 the nonprofit provided more than 1,360 clinical breast exams and screening mammograms. Five women were subsequently diagnosed with breast cancer. More than 41,000 women have received mammograms since the program was created. In addition, 77 men have been diagnosed with prostate cancer. All screenings are paid for by Gift of Life, which serves seven counties including Jefferson and Orange.