James L. Bush, formerly of Port Arthur, Texas and longtime resident of California, recently passed away in California.

James was a star basketball player at Bishop Byrne High School, having graduated with the class of 1968.

Although James left Port Arthur several years ago, he maintained lifelong friendships with childhood friends and former classmates.

James is survived by five sisters and four brothers. Special friends Kristine and Dorian. Numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Final arrangements entrusted to Forrest Lawn Mortuary, 4471 Lincoln Ave. Cypress, California.