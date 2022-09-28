“Cast your burdens on me and I’ll give you rest” were the words softly whispered on Thursday, September 15, 2022, as DeCrary “DeeDee” Lowe transitioned from her earthly home to her heavenly home.

DeeDee, accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age.

She attended Word of God Teaching Center under the leadership of Apostle Leatha Mae Green in Port Arthur, Texas.

DeeDee graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, where he was a member of the Class of 2000.

She was a fun-loving person who never met a stranger and loved celebrating special occasions with family and friends.

She had a passion for hair styling, cooking, and eating; along with her favorite dance move jiggalaters.

Known as the protector of her nieces and nephews. She loved her family more than life, and always had a big smile on her face followed by a loud laugh.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022; 2:00 PM at Hannah Funeral Home Chapel, 3727 Lewis Dr. in Port Arthur, Texas.

Funeral Service entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc