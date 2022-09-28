Arrest made in Port Arthur for suspect wanted for torturing and killing a cat

An arrest today Port Arthur followed a police appeal to the public a week ago to help locate a suspect authorities said was tied to a cat’s torturing and killing.

The Beaumont Police Special Assignment Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, arrested Decorius Mire in Port Arthur on Wednesday.

Beaumont Police Department received a Crime Stopper’s tip Oct. 15, 2021, with a video that showed subjects torturing and killing a cat by setting it on fire, giving it narcotics and kicking it, authorities said.

Special Investigators assigned to the Beaumont Police Special Assignment Unit were able to identify suspects.

With the assistance of the FBI, as well as the United States Attorney’s Office, two suspects — Donaldvan Williams, 28, and Mire, 23, each of Beaumont — were indicted federally.

On Sept. 20, Williams was arrested for his outstanding warrant.

Officers announced the next day they were still searching for Mire.