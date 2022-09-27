TAILGATE TIPS — Consider a Tex-Mex twist or hearty favorites for your next pregame party

NEDERLAND — Romero’s Grill & Catering has a devoted fan base, with refinery workers seeking a meal to families looking to sit down and eat what owner Omar Romero has dished up that day.

Longtime customer K.D. Austin doesn’t have a favorite menu item but is partial to the recipes Romero creates on his own … and the beef tips.

And it’s not just the lunch or dinner items that are popular.

“My wife loves French toast and has ate French toast all over the world. To her, the French toast and bacon here are the best,” Austin said.

Romero is a native of El Salvador who spent years in New York honing his skills. While there he worked for a company that catered to various clubs. Now he is an executive chef with a total of 33 years experience.

He creates Tex-Mex and American dishes at the diner.

Romero’s offers catering service and can mix up whatever the customer wants.

One special that would be perfect for tailgates and happens to be the most requested is the fajita package, which comes with rice and beans and all the trimmings.

Other options are meatloaf and mashed potatoes, wings, roast beef, shrimp kabobs and barbecue ribs.

“Whatever they feel like eating,” Romero said.

The chef said he does not cut corners, and the food has to be “right, right, right, right.”

“Even if it’s a piece of toast, it has to be a great piece of toast,” he said.

Romero’s also offers specials. Tuesdays are Taco Tuesdays while Thursday nights from 5 to 9 p.m. are steak night.

Romero’s got its start with a location on North Twin City Highway in the Central Gardens area, where it stayed for three years. Then seven years ago Romero opened the current location 112 N. 11th St. in Nederland.

Romero’s Grill & Catering is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 409-722-6800.