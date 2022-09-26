WATCH: Memorial running back Amante Martin leaps over Sterling defender in Titans’ win

During the Memorial Titans’ 47-7 win over Baytown Sterling, freshman running back Amante Martin hurdled a defender on his way to a 23-yard gain.

Martin recorded 54 yards on four carries in the Titans win.

Memorial moved to 4-0 on the season and 2-0 in district play.

The Titans return to action Friday with a 7 p.m. kickoff against Crosby at Memorial Stadium.