WATCH: Memorial running back Amante Martin leaps over Sterling defender in Titans’ win
Published 10:17 am Monday, September 26, 2022
During the Memorial Titans’ 47-7 win over Baytown Sterling, freshman running back Amante Martin hurdled a defender on his way to a 23-yard gain.
#aboutlastnight Titans RB #2 Amante Martin hurdled right over the defender.🔥 #letsgoTitans
The future is bright for @thatPAspeed💪🏽💪🏽 #speed #strength #409sports #whatshisTwitterHandle pic.twitter.com/5fFNDfasCW
— Taunja Drake (@Ms_Tee_Dee) September 23, 2022
Martin recorded 54 yards on four carries in the Titans win.
Memorial moved to 4-0 on the season and 2-0 in district play.
The Titans return to action Friday with a 7 p.m. kickoff against Crosby at Memorial Stadium.